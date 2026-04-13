U.S. Air Force Wings of Blue showcase parachute excellence in Chile

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U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet Jake Miller, Wings of Blue parachutist, lands following a jump demonstration at the Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio (FIDAE) 2026 in Santiago, Chile, April 11, 2026. The demonstration highlighted the discipline, teamwork, and training developed at the U.S. Air Force Academy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)