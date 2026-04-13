U.S. Air Force Wings of Blue showcase parachute excellence in Chile

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U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet 1st Class Maddie Zotter, Wings of Blue parachutist, maneuvers her canopy during a demonstration at the Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio (FIDAE) 2026 in Santiago, Chile, April 11, 2026. Participation in FIDAE 2026 highlighted the United States’ commitment to strengthening partnerships and promoting regional stability through air and space cooperation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)