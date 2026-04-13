U.S. Air Force Wings of Blue showcase parachute excellence in Chile

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U.S. Air Force Wings of Blue parachuting team members exit a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the Texas Air National Guard during the Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio (FIDAE) 2026 in Santiago, Chile, April 11, 2026. Serving primarily as jumpmasters and instructors, the Wings of Blue demonstration team performs at air shows, sporting events, and other venues to represent the U.S. Air Force in precision parachuting. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)