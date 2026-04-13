A member of the Chilean air force Blue Berets parachute squadron maneuvers a canopy during a jump demonstration at the Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio (FIDAE) 2026 in Santiago, Chile, April 8, 2026. Military participation at FIDAE helps improve interoperability and cooperation between U.S. forces and regional partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2026 18:53
|Photo ID:
|9612860
|VIRIN:
|260408-F-AN818-2703
|Resolution:
|8640x5760
|Size:
|12.98 MB
|Location:
|SANTIAGO, CL
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force Wings of Blue showcase parachute excellence in Chile [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.