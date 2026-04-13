U.S. Air Force Wings of Blue showcase parachute excellence in Chile

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A member of the Chilean air force Blue Berets parachute squadron maneuvers a canopy during a jump demonstration at the Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio (FIDAE) 2026 in Santiago, Chile, April 8, 2026. Military participation at FIDAE helps improve interoperability and cooperation between U.S. forces and regional partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)