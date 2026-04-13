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    NUWC Division, Keyport Employee Spotlight: Abby Magee

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    NUWC Division, Keyport Employee Spotlight: Abby Magee

    KEYPORT, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2026

    Photo by Public Affairs Office 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Keyport

    Sustaining our warfighting advantage requires a dedicated team of experts committed to Fleet readiness. Among these experts is Abby Magee, a highly accomplished industrial engineer known for her collaborative spirit, leadership ability and passion for process improvement. (U.S. Navy Graphic/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2026
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 14:12
    Photo ID: 9612074
    VIRIN: 260413-N-VX206-1001
    Resolution: 1080x1080
    Size: 354.43 KB
    Location: KEYPORT, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NUWC Division, Keyport Employee Spotlight: Abby Magee, by Public Affairs Office, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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