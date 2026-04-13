Sustaining our warfighting advantage requires a dedicated team of experts committed to Fleet readiness. Among these experts is Abby Magee, a highly accomplished industrial engineer known for her collaborative spirit, leadership ability and passion for process improvement. (U.S. Navy Graphic/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2026 14:12
|Photo ID:
|9612074
|VIRIN:
|260413-N-VX206-1001
|Resolution:
|1080x1080
|Size:
|354.43 KB
|Location:
|KEYPORT, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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NUWC Division, Keyport Employee Spotlight: Abby Magee
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