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    Jason L. Potter Alongside Lt. Gen. Austin Visit the Gen. Robert B. Neller Center

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    Jason L. Potter Alongside Lt. Gen. Austin Visit the Gen. Robert B. Neller Center

    UNITED STATES

    04.10.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Michael Bartman 

    Marine Corps Combat Development and Integration

    Jason L. Potter, front right, performing the duties of Assistant Secretary of the Navy, Research, Development and Acquisition, and U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Eric E. Austin, the commanding general of Marine Corps Combat Development Command and deputy commandant for Combat Development and Integration visit the Gen. Robert B. Neller Center on Marine Corps on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., April 10, 2026. The building is a center for Marines to wargame in a secure, centralized, location to enhance the Marine Corps’ ability to make analytically informed decisions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michael Bartman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2026
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 14:15
    Photo ID: 9612070
    VIRIN: 260410-M-AV203-1187
    Resolution: 5214x3845
    Size: 5.46 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Jason L. Potter Alongside Lt. Gen. Austin Visit the Gen. Robert B. Neller Center, by Cpl Michael Bartman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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