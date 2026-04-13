Jason L. Potter Alongside Lt. Gen. Austin Visit the Gen. Robert B. Neller Center

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Jason L. Potter, front right, performing the duties of Assistant Secretary of the Navy, Research, Development and Acquisition, and U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Eric E. Austin, the commanding general of Marine Corps Combat Development Command and deputy commandant for Combat Development and Integration visit the Gen. Robert B. Neller Center on Marine Corps on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., April 10, 2026. The building is a center for Marines to wargame in a secure, centralized, location to enhance the Marine Corps’ ability to make analytically informed decisions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michael Bartman)