Where Dental Students Can Impact National Security

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Fourth-year dental student Tim Nguyen examines a Soldier at a Fort Riley dental clinic April 7, 2026. His experience at Fort Riley provided a key insight on the difference between Army and civilian dentistry. Army dentistry removes financial barriers to care, allowing providers to focus entirely on the patient's dental health and ensuring every Soldier is medically fit for their mission.