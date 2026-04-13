(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Where Dental Students Can Impact National Security

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Where Dental Students Can Impact National Security

    FORT RILEY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2026

    Photo by Jorge Gomez  

    Irwin Army Community Hospital

    Fourth-year dental student Tim Nguyen examines a Soldier at a Fort Riley dental clinic April 7, 2026. His experience at Fort Riley provided a key insight on the difference between Army and civilian dentistry. Army dentistry removes financial barriers to care, allowing providers to focus entirely on the patient's dental health and ensuring every Soldier is medically fit for their mission.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2026
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 12:34
    Photo ID: 9611813
    VIRIN: 260413-D-JU906-1000
    Resolution: 2400x3000
    Size: 2 MB
    Location: FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Where Dental Students Can Impact National Security, by Jorge Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Where Dental Students Can Impact National Security

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Riley
    Kansas
    clinical rotation
    1st Infantry Division
    dental student

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery