Where Dental Students Can Impact National Security

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COL Laudino Castillo, Commander of Irwin Army Community Hospital, formally welcomes Tim Nguyen, a fourth-year dental student from the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Dentistry. During their meeting on March 27, 2026, COL Castillo explained their commitment to providing a valuable learning experience for Nguyen and the critical mission of medical readiness for the 1st Infantry Division. Looking on is LTC Aaron Amano, Commander of the Fort Riley Dental Health Activity, who will serve as one of Nguyen's preceptors during his five-week clinical rotation at Fort Riley.