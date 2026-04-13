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    Where Dental Students Can Impact National Security

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    Where Dental Students Can Impact National Security

    FORT RILEY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2026

    Photo by Jorge Gomez  

    Irwin Army Community Hospital

    COL Laudino Castillo, Commander of Irwin Army Community Hospital, formally welcomes Tim Nguyen, a fourth-year dental student from the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Dentistry. During their meeting on March 27, 2026, COL Castillo explained their commitment to providing a valuable learning experience for Nguyen and the critical mission of medical readiness for the 1st Infantry Division. Looking on is LTC Aaron Amano, Commander of the Fort Riley Dental Health Activity, who will serve as one of Nguyen's preceptors during his five-week clinical rotation at Fort Riley.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2026
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 12:34
    Photo ID: 9611801
    VIRIN: 260413-D-JU906-1001
    Resolution: 3000x2400
    Size: 2.67 MB
    Location: FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Where Dental Students Can Impact National Security, by Jorge Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Dentists
    Irwin Army Community Hospital
    clinical rotations
    dental student

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