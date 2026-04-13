Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey hovers low over the water during a demonstration at the Gulf Coast Salute Airshow in Panama City Beach, Florida, April 12, 2026. The tiltrotor aircraft showcased its unique vertical takeoff and landing capabilities, creating visible downwash on the surface of the Gulf of America for the crowds gathered along the coastline. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Justin Davidson-Beebe)