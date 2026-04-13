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A U.S. Air Force QF-16 full-scale aerial target, assigned to the 82nd Aerial Targets Squadron at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, performs a high-speed flyby during the Gulf Coast Salute Airshow in Panama City Beach, Florida, April 12, 2026. The QF-16, distinguished by its high-visibility orange tail and wingtips, is primarily used by the 53rd Weapons Evaluation Group for air-to-air weapons testing and evaluation over the Gulf of America. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Justin Davidson-Beebe)