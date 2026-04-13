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    Gulf Coast Salute Airshow [Image 1 of 3]

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    Gulf Coast Salute Airshow

    PANAMA CITY BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2026

    Photo by Capt. Justin Davidson-Beebe 

    325th Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force QF-16 full-scale aerial target, assigned to the 82nd Aerial Targets Squadron at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, performs a high-speed flyby during the Gulf Coast Salute Airshow in Panama City Beach, Florida, April 12, 2026. The QF-16, distinguished by its high-visibility orange tail and wingtips, is primarily used by the 53rd Weapons Evaluation Group for air-to-air weapons testing and evaluation over the Gulf of America. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Justin Davidson-Beebe)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2026
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 11:06
    Photo ID: 9611529
    VIRIN: 260412-A-YI926-2462
    Resolution: 7114x4743
    Size: 5.74 MB
    Location: PANAMA CITY BEACH, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Gulf Coast Salute Airshow [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Justin Davidson-Beebe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    QF-16 drone
    QF-16 Fighting Falcon
    QF-16 Aerial Targets
    Airshow

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