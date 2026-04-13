A U.S. Air Force QF-16 full-scale aerial target, assigned to the 82nd Aerial Targets Squadron at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, performs a high-speed flyby during the Gulf Coast Salute Airshow in Panama City Beach, Florida, April 12, 2026. The QF-16, distinguished by its high-visibility orange tail and wingtips, is primarily used by the 53rd Weapons Evaluation Group for air-to-air weapons testing and evaluation over the Gulf of America. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Justin Davidson-Beebe)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2026 11:06
|Photo ID:
|9611529
|VIRIN:
|260412-A-YI926-2462
|Resolution:
|7114x4743
|Size:
|5.74 MB
|Location:
|PANAMA CITY BEACH, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Gulf Coast Salute Airshow [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Justin Davidson-Beebe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.