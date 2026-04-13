A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds," performs a high alpha pass over the Gulf of America during the Gulf Coast Salute Airshow in Panama City Beach, Florida, April 12, 2026. The Thunderbirds headlined the weekend event, showcasing the precision and capabilities of military aviators to the local community and hundreds of spectator boats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Justin Davidson-Beebe)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2026 11:06
|Photo ID:
|9611526
|VIRIN:
|260412-A-YI926-9345
|Resolution:
|6384x4256
|Size:
|6.98 MB
|Location:
|PANAMA CITY BEACH, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Gulf Coast Salute Airshow [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Justin Davidson-Beebe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.