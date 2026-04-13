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A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds," performs a high alpha pass over the Gulf of America during the Gulf Coast Salute Airshow in Panama City Beach, Florida, April 12, 2026. The Thunderbirds headlined the weekend event, showcasing the precision and capabilities of military aviators to the local community and hundreds of spectator boats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Justin Davidson-Beebe)