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    ESGR Volunteer Award Ceremony [Image 5 of 5]

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    ESGR Volunteer Award Ceremony

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2026

    Photo by Maj. Cory Johnson 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    Members of the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) gathered at Fort Indiantown Gap on April 11, 2026, for the Volunteer Award Ceremony. Col. John M. Wenzel, director of the Joint Staff, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, and Martin Kuhar, Pennsylvania ESGR State Chairman, presented awards recognizing outstanding volunteer service. ESGR is an all-volunteer organization dedicated to promoting awareness of the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act (USERRA) and fostering a culture where civilian employers value and support the military service of their employees.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2026
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 11:08
    Photo ID: 9611499
    VIRIN: 260411-A-ZG841-8702
    Resolution: 4800x3200
    Size: 3.05 MB
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, ESGR Volunteer Award Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Cory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    ESGR Volunteer Award Ceremony
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