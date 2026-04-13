ESGR Volunteer Award Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) gathered at Fort Indiantown Gap on April 11, 2026, for the Volunteer Award Ceremony. Col. John M. Wenzel, director of the Joint Staff, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, and Martin Kuhar, Pennsylvania ESGR State Chairman, presented awards recognizing outstanding volunteer service. ESGR is an all-volunteer organization dedicated to promoting awareness of the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act (USERRA) and fostering a culture where civilian employers value and support the military service of their employees.