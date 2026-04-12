JBAB supports Lincoln’s birthday ceremony

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Chad Tinney, deputy superintendent of the National Mall and Memorial Parks with the U.S. National Park Service, speaks on Lincoln’s legacy at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., Feb. 12, 2026. The National Park Service hosted the public event for Lincoln’s 217th birthday. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)