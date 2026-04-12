Chad Tinney, deputy superintendent of the National Mall and Memorial Parks with the U.S. National Park Service, speaks on Lincoln’s legacy at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., Feb. 12, 2026. The National Park Service hosted the public event for Lincoln’s 217th birthday. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2026 09:42
|Photo ID:
|9611255
|VIRIN:
|260212-F-UD194-1008
|Resolution:
|7987x5325
|Size:
|4.56 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JBAB supports Lincoln’s birthday ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Jordan Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.