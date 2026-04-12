Members of the public gather to celebrate President Abraham Lincoln’s 217th birthday at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., Feb. 12, 2026. The ceremony included military honors, historical reenactors, and the singing of the Battle Hymn of the Republic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2026 09:42
|Photo ID:
|9611254
|VIRIN:
|260212-F-UD194-1007
|Resolution:
|8159x5439
|Size:
|5.83 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JBAB supports Lincoln’s birthday ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Jordan Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.