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    JBAB supports Lincoln’s birthday ceremony [Image 7 of 8]

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    JBAB supports Lincoln’s birthday ceremony

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    Members of the public gather to celebrate President Abraham Lincoln’s 217th birthday at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., Feb. 12, 2026. The ceremony included military honors, historical reenactors, and the singing of the Battle Hymn of the Republic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2026
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 09:42
    Photo ID: 9611254
    VIRIN: 260212-F-UD194-1007
    Resolution: 8159x5439
    Size: 5.83 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, JBAB supports Lincoln’s birthday ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Jordan Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    JBAB supports Lincoln’s birthday ceremony
    JBAB supports Lincoln’s birthday ceremony
    JBAB supports Lincoln’s birthday ceremony
    JBAB supports Lincoln’s birthday ceremony
    JBAB supports Lincoln’s birthday ceremony
    JBAB supports Lincoln’s birthday ceremony
    JBAB supports Lincoln’s birthday ceremony
    JBAB supports Lincoln’s birthday ceremony

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    Lincoln Memorial
    JBAB
    ceremony
    honor guard
    joint

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