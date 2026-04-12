The U.S. Army Brass Quintet performs at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., Feb. 12, 2026. The group performed musical honors for the celebration of President Abraham Lincoln’s 217th birthday. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2026 09:42
|Photo ID:
|9611251
|VIRIN:
|260212-F-UD194-1005
|Resolution:
|7384x4923
|Size:
|8.11 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JBAB supports Lincoln’s birthday ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Jordan Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.