JBAB supports Lincoln’s birthday ceremony

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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ellington Anderson, ceremonial guardsman with the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard, carries a wreath during a ceremony in Washington, D.C., Feb. 12. 2026. Ellington supported President Abraham Lincoln’s 217th birthday ceremony by placing wreaths at the Lincoln Memorial. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)