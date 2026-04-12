U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ellington Anderson, ceremonial guardsman with the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard, carries a wreath during a ceremony in Washington, D.C., Feb. 12. 2026. Ellington supported President Abraham Lincoln’s 217th birthday ceremony by placing wreaths at the Lincoln Memorial. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2026 09:42
|Photo ID:
|9611250
|VIRIN:
|260212-F-UD194-1004
|Resolution:
|3651x2608
|Size:
|1.44 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JBAB supports Lincoln’s birthday ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Jordan Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.