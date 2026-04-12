The Joint Armed Forces Color Guard supports the U.S. National Park Service at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., Feb. 12, 2026. The team provided ceremonial honors alongside local officials for the celebration of President Abraham Lincoln’s birthday. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2026 09:42
|Photo ID:
|9611247
|VIRIN:
|260212-F-UD194-1002
|Resolution:
|3498x2798
|Size:
|982.27 KB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JBAB supports Lincoln’s birthday ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Jordan Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.