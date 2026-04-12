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    JBAB supports Lincoln’s birthday ceremony [Image 1 of 8]

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    JBAB supports Lincoln’s birthday ceremony

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    A Joint Armed Forces Cordon supports U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Antoinette Gant, Commanding General of the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region/U.S. Army Military District of Washington, and Dr. Kevin Griess, Superintendent of National Mall and Memorial Parks, as they lay the president’s wreath in Washington, D.C., Feb. 12, 2026. The Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath Ceremony honored President Lincoln on his 217th birthday. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2026
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 09:42
    Photo ID: 9611244
    VIRIN: 260212-F-UD194-1001
    Resolution: 4528x3016
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, JBAB supports Lincoln’s birthday ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Jordan Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    JBAB supports Lincoln’s birthday ceremony
    JBAB supports Lincoln’s birthday ceremony
    JBAB supports Lincoln’s birthday ceremony
    JBAB supports Lincoln’s birthday ceremony
    JBAB supports Lincoln’s birthday ceremony
    JBAB supports Lincoln’s birthday ceremony
    JBAB supports Lincoln’s birthday ceremony
    JBAB supports Lincoln’s birthday ceremony

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    Lincoln Memorial
    JBAB
    ceremony
    honor guard
    joint

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