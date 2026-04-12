A Joint Armed Forces Cordon supports U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Antoinette Gant, Commanding General of the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region/U.S. Army Military District of Washington, and Dr. Kevin Griess, Superintendent of National Mall and Memorial Parks, as they lay the president’s wreath in Washington, D.C., Feb. 12, 2026. The Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath Ceremony honored President Lincoln on his 217th birthday. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2026 09:42
|Photo ID:
|9611244
|VIRIN:
|260212-F-UD194-1001
|Resolution:
|4528x3016
|Size:
|1.24 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JBAB supports Lincoln’s birthday ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Jordan Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.