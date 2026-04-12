JBAB supports Lincoln’s birthday ceremony

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A Joint Armed Forces Cordon supports U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Antoinette Gant, Commanding General of the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region/U.S. Army Military District of Washington, and Dr. Kevin Griess, Superintendent of National Mall and Memorial Parks, as they lay the president’s wreath in Washington, D.C., Feb. 12, 2026. The Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath Ceremony honored President Lincoln on his 217th birthday. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)