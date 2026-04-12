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    4-9IN "Manchu" Soldier of the Quarter Competition [Image 6 of 22]

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    4-9IN &quot;Manchu&quot; Soldier of the Quarter Competition

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Herbert Roberson 

    AFN Bavaria

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 4th Battalion, 9th Infantry Regiment participate in the Manchu Soldier of the Quarter competition at Fort Carson, Colorado, March 9, 2023. The event tested competitors on physical fitness, military knowledge and tactical proficiency as they competed for top honors within the battalion. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sergeant Herbert Roberson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2023
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 08:08
    Photo ID: 9610994
    VIRIN: 230308-A-CP728-2582
    Resolution: 5472x3252
    Size: 2.76 MB
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 4-9IN "Manchu" Soldier of the Quarter Competition [Image 22 of 22], by SSG Herbert Roberson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    4-9IN &quot;Manchu&quot; Soldier of the Quarter Competition
    4-9IN &quot;Manchu&quot; Soldier of the Quarter Competition
    4-9IN &quot;Manchu&quot; Soldier of the Quarter Competition
    4-9IN &quot;Manchu&quot; Soldier of the Quarter Competition
    4-9IN &quot;Manchu&quot; Soldier of the Quarter Competition
    4-9IN &quot;Manchu&quot; Soldier of the Quarter Competition
    4-9IN &quot;Manchu&quot; Soldier of the Quarter Competition
    4-9IN &quot;Manchu&quot; Soldier of the Quarter Competition
    4-9IN &quot;Manchu&quot; Soldier of the Quarter Competition
    4-9IN &quot;Manchu&quot; Soldier of the Quarter Competition
    4-9IN &quot;Manchu&quot; Soldier of the Quarter Competition
    4-9IN &quot;Manchu&quot; Soldier of the Quarter Competition
    4-9IN &quot;Manchu&quot; Soldier of the Quarter Competition
    4-9IN &quot;Manchu&quot; Soldier of the Quarter Competition
    4-9IN &quot;Manchu&quot; Soldier of the Quarter Competition
    4-9IN &quot;Manchu&quot; Soldier of the Quarter Competition
    4-9IN &quot;Manchu&quot; Soldier of the Quarter Competition
    4-9IN &quot;Manchu&quot; Soldier of the Quarter Competition
    4-9IN &quot;Manchu&quot; Soldier of the Quarter Competition
    4-9IN &quot;Manchu&quot; Soldier of the Quarter Competition
    4-9IN &quot;Manchu&quot; Soldier of the Quarter Competition
    4-9IN &quot;Manchu&quot; Soldier of the Quarter Competition

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