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U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 4th Battalion, 9th Infantry Regiment participate in the Manchu Soldier of the Quarter competition at Fort Carson, Colorado, March 9, 2023. The event tested competitors on physical fitness, military knowledge and tactical proficiency as they competed for top honors within the battalion. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sergeant Herbert Roberson)