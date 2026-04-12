U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic Safety Equipment 2nd Class Sourakn Kone, assigned to Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron (VP) 26, performs routine maintenance on a P-8A Poseidon on Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 10, 2026. VP-26 is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, supporting the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Bennett IV)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2026 03:00
|Photo ID:
|9610748
|VIRIN:
|260410-N-OF444-3054
|Resolution:
|4962x3544
|Size:
|3.27 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VP-26 Tridents Conduct Routine Maintenance [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 William Bennett IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.