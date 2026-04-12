U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic Safety Equipment Airman Steeven Avilaalava, assigned to Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron (VP) 26, exits a P-8A Poseidon on Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 10, 2026. VP-26 is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, supporting the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Bennett IV)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2026 03:00
|Photo ID:
|9610743
|VIRIN:
|260410-N-OF444-2029
|Resolution:
|2587x3880
|Size:
|2.56 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tridents on Deck [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 William Bennett IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.