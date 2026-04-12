VP-26 Tridents Conduct Routine Maintenance

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U.S. Navy Aviation Electrician's Mate 2nd Class Shane Chandler-Christie, assigned to Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron (VP) 26, performs routine maintenance on a P-8A Poseidon on Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 10, 2026. VP-26 is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, supporting the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Bennett IV)