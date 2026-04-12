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    VP-26 Tridents Conduct Routine Maintenance [Image 2 of 7]

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    VP-26 Tridents Conduct Routine Maintenance

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.09.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class William Bennett IV 

    Patrol Squadron Two Six

    U.S. Navy Aviation Electrician's Mate 2nd Class Shane Chandler-Christie, assigned to Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron (VP) 26, performs routine maintenance on a P-8A Poseidon on Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 10, 2026. VP-26 is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, supporting the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Bennett IV)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 03:00
    Photo ID: 9610738
    VIRIN: 260410-N-OF444-2007
    Resolution: 4361x3115
    Size: 3.14 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, VP-26 Tridents Conduct Routine Maintenance [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 William Bennett IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    VP-26 Tridents Conduct Routine Maintenance
    VP-26 Tridents Conduct Routine Maintenance
    VP-26 Tridents Conduct Routine Maintenance
    VP-26 Tridents Conduct Routine Maintenance
    Tridents on Deck
    VP-26 Tridents Conduct Routine Maintenance
    VP-26 Tridents Conduct Routine Maintenance

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