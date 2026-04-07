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    USS John P. Murtha, EODGU1 divers, NASA Engineers recover the Orion crew module [Image 2 of 2]

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    USS John P. Murtha, EODGU1 divers, NASA Engineers recover the Orion crew module

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.10.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kenneth Melseth 

    Expeditionary Strike Group 3

    U.S. Sailors assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) alongside Divers assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 1, and NASA engineers recover the Orion crew module, April 10. John P. Murtha is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations supporting NASA’s Artemis II mission, retrieving the crew and spacecraft following their return to Earth and splashdown in the Pacific Ocean. NASA’s Artemis II mission sent four astronauts on a flight around the moon in the Orion space capsule, marking the first time humans journeyed to deep space in over 50 years. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kenneth Melseth)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2026
    Date Posted: 04.11.2026 15:46
    Photo ID: 9609159
    VIRIN: 260410-N-TW227-4050
    Resolution: 6380x4253
    Size: 5.4 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS John P. Murtha, EODGU1 divers, NASA Engineers recover the Orion crew module [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Kenneth Melseth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS John P. Murtha, EODGU1 divers, NASA Engineers recover the Orion crew module
    USS John P. Murtha, EODGU1 divers, NASA Engineers recover the Orion crew module

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    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), EOD Group 1, U.S. Navy, NASA, Artemis II

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