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    CNO and MCPON all-hands call on Naval Submarine Base New London [Image 6 of 6]

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    CNO and MCPON all-hands call on Naval Submarine Base New London

    GROTON, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class John Bellino 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    Chief Petty Officer Derie asks Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy John Perryman a question during an all-hands call on Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Connecticut, April 10, 2026. Naval Submarine Base New London supports the Department of War’s focus on readiness, lethality, and warfighting by providing facilities and services for deploying combat-ready submarines and their crews. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2026
    Date Posted: 04.10.2026 20:48
    Photo ID: 9608478
    VIRIN: 260410-N-PC065-1188
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 5.51 MB
    Location: GROTON, CONNECTICUT, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, CNO and MCPON all-hands call on Naval Submarine Base New London [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CNO and MCPON hold all-hands call on Naval Submarine Base New London
    CNO and MCPON all-hands call on Naval Submarine Base New London
    CNO and MCPON all-hands call on Naval Submarine Base New London
    CNO and MCPON all-hands call on Naval Submarine Base New London
    CNO and MCPON all-hands call on Naval Submarine Base New London
    CNO and MCPON all-hands call on Naval Submarine Base New London

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