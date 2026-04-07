CNO and MCPON all-hands call on Naval Submarine Base New London

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Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy John Perryman conduct an all-hands call on Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Connecticut, April 10, 2026. Naval Submarine Base New London supports the Department of War’s focus on readiness, lethality, and warfighting by providing facilities and services for deploying combat-ready submarines and their crews. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)