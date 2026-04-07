NCTF-RH meets with U.S. Senator Hirono's chief of staff

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Rear Admiral Lester Ortiz, deputy commander, Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH), provides an update on the decommissioning of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) to Ms. Coti-Lynne Haia, chief of staff for U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono, in Honolulu, Apr. 6, 2026. Charged with the safe decommissioning of the facility, NCTF-RH was established by the Department of the Navy as a commitment to the community and the environment. NCTF-RH continues to engage with the people of Hawaii, regulatory agencies, and other stakeholders as it safely and deliberately decommissions the facility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Glenn Slaughter)