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    NCTF-RH meets with U.S. Senator Hirono's chief of staff [Image 2 of 2]

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    NCTF-RH meets with U.S. Senator Hirono's chief of staff

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Glenn Slaughter 

    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill

    Rear Admiral Lester Ortiz, deputy commander, Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH), provides an update on the decommissioning of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) to Ms. Coti-Lynne Haia, chief of staff for U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono, in Honolulu, Apr. 6, 2026. Charged with the safe decommissioning of the facility, NCTF-RH was established by the Department of the Navy as a commitment to the community and the environment. NCTF-RH continues to engage with the people of Hawaii, regulatory agencies, and other stakeholders as it safely and deliberately decommissions the facility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Glenn Slaughter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2026
    Date Posted: 04.10.2026 18:11
    Photo ID: 9608302
    VIRIN: 260406-N-IS471-1138
    Resolution: 2480x1311
    Size: 625.98 KB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NCTF-RH meets with U.S. Senator Hirono's chief of staff [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Glenn Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NCTF-RH meets with U.S. Senator Hirono's chief of staff
    NCTF-RH meets with U.S. Senator Hirono's chief of staff

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    water quality
    RHBFSF
    NCTF-RH
    Hawaii
    fuel

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