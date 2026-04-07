1st Cavalry Division tests ‘Golden Shield’ layered defense system, incorporating effectors for the first time

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A Swarmbiotics FireAnt V4 autonomous ground drone scans terrain during Project Golden Shield on Fort Hood, Texas, April 9, 2026. This event is the experimentation and testing phase of Project Golden Shield, where capability providers are testing out new counter-UAS technologies in a field environment for the first time, with the goal of improving their systems with feedback from the Troopers and Soldiers that would be implementing them on the modern battlefield. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Steven Day)