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    1st Cavalry Division tests ‘Golden Shield’ layered defense system, incorporating effectors for the first time [Image 2 of 3]

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    1st Cavalry Division tests ‘Golden Shield’ layered defense system, incorporating effectors for the first time

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2026

    Photo by Spc. Steven Day 

    1st Cavalry Division

    Maj. Gen. Thomas M. Feltey, 1st Cavalry Division Commanding General, Command Sgt. Maj. Levares J. Jackson, 1st Cavalry Division Command Sergeant Major, and distinguished visitors from 1st Cavalry Division and industry leaders are briefed by Mr. Alfred Grein, Executive Director for Research and Technology Integration for the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Ground Vehicle Systems Center, or GSVC, on the capabilities tested by civilian organizations affiliated with DEVCOM GSVC during Project Golden Shield on Fort Hood, Texas, April 9, 2026. This event is the experimentation and testing phase of Project Golden Shield, where capability providers are testing out new counter-UAS technologies in a field environment for the first time, with the goal of improving their systems with feedback from the Troopers and Soldiers that would be implementing them on the modern battlefield. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Steven Day)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.10.2026 14:55
    Photo ID: 9607720
    VIRIN: 260409-A-WV576-3790
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 6.07 MB
    Location: TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 1st Cavalry Division tests ‘Golden Shield’ layered defense system, incorporating effectors for the first time [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Steven Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    1st Cavalry Division tests ‘Golden Shield’ layered defense system, incorporating effectors for the first time
    1st Cavalry Division tests ‘Golden Shield’ layered defense system, incorporating effectors for the first time
    1st Cavalry Division tests ‘Golden Shield’ layered defense system, incorporating effectors for the first time

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