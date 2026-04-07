1st Cavalry Division tests ‘Golden Shield’ layered defense system, incorporating effectors for the first time

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Maj. Gen. Thomas M. Feltey, 1st Cavalry Division Commanding General, Command Sgt. Maj. Levares J. Jackson, 1st Cavalry Division Command Sergeant Major, and distinguished visitors from 1st Cavalry Division and industry leaders are briefed on the capabilities tested by civilian organizations affiliated with DEVCOM Ground System Vehicles Center, or GSVC, during Project Golden Shield on Fort Hood, Texas, April 9, 2026. This event is the experimentation and testing phase of Project Golden Shield, where capability providers are testing out new counter-UAS technologies in a field environment for the first time, with the goal of improving their systems with feedback from the Troopers and Soldiers that would be implementing them on the modern battlefield. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Steven Day)