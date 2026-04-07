Resiliency Through Reading

Master Sgt. Frank Chappell, religious affairs superintendent, 171st Air Refueling Wing, poses for a photo with books from the Little Free Library in the Resiliency Center, April 6, 2026, near Pittsburgh. Chappell initially recieved over 30 boxes of books from Operation Paperback, a non-profit organization that collects gently used books from volunteers and ships them to American troops, military families, and veterans. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Natalie Claypoole)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2026 08:50
|Photo ID:
|9606975
|VIRIN:
|260406-Z-CR206-1008
|Resolution:
|4940x3849
|Size:
|4.6 MB
|Location:
|CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
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