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    Resiliency Through Reading

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    Resiliency Through Reading

    CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2026

    Photo by Airman Natalie Claypoole 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    Master Sgt. Frank Chappell, religious affairs superintendent, 171st Air Refueling Wing, poses for a photo with books from the Little Free Library in the Resiliency Center, April 6, 2026, near Pittsburgh. Chappell initially recieved over 30 boxes of books from Operation Paperback, a non-profit organization that collects gently used books from volunteers and ships them to American troops, military families, and veterans. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Natalie Claypoole)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.10.2026 08:50
    Photo ID: 9606975
    VIRIN: 260406-Z-CR206-1008
    Resolution: 4940x3849
    Size: 4.6 MB
    Location: CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Resiliency Through Reading, by Amn Natalie Claypoole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Chaplain Corps.
    Religious Affairs Airmen
    Little Free Library
    Operation Paperback

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