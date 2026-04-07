WTI 2-26: CAS-2

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A U.S. Marine Corps AH-1Z Viper assigned to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1), flies during a close air support exercise as part of Weapons and Tactics Instructor course 2-26 at Observation Point Feets, Chocolate Mountain Aerial Gunnery Range, California, March 31, 2026. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1 which emphasizes operational integration of the seven functions of Marine aviation in support of the Marine Air Ground Task Force, Joint and Coalition Forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Fabian Ortiz)