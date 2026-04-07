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    WTI 2-26: CAS-2 [Image 10 of 12]

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    WTI 2-26: CAS-2

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Fabian Ortiz 

    Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron-1

    A U.S. Marine Corps AH-1Z Viper assigned to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1), flies during a close air support exercise as part of Weapons and Tactics Instructor course 2-26 at Observation Point Feets, Chocolate Mountain Aerial Gunnery Range, California, March 31, 2026. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1 which emphasizes operational integration of the seven functions of Marine aviation in support of the Marine Air Ground Task Force, Joint and Coalition Forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Fabian Ortiz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2026
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 18:47
    Photo ID: 9606251
    VIRIN: 260331-M-AS625-1599
    Resolution: 4260x6390
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WTI 2-26: CAS-2 [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Fabian Ortiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Marines
    Aviation
    USMC
    WTI 2-26

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