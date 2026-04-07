An impact zone is engaged during a close air support exercise as part of Weapons and Tactics Instructor 2-26 at Observation Point Feets, Chocolate Mountain Aerial Gunnery Range, California, March 31, 2026. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One which emphasizes operational integration of the seven functions of Marine aviation in support of the Marine Air Ground Task Force, Joint and Coalition Forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Fabian Ortiz)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2026 18:48
|Photo ID:
|9606249
|VIRIN:
|260331-M-AS625-1482
|Resolution:
|4112x4112
|Size:
|2.4 MB
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, WTI 2-26: CAS-2 [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Fabian Ortiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.