WTI 2-26: CAS-2

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U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Reagan Adams, left, a Virginia native, joint fires observer with 3rd Marine Expeditionary Force Command Element, and Cpl. Moseley David, an Arizona native with Fire Support Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, participate in a close air support exercise as part of Weapons and Tactics Instructor course 2-26 at Observation Point Feets, Chocolate Mountain Aerial Gunnery Range, California, March 31, 2026. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1 which emphasizes operational integration of the seven functions of Marine aviation in support of the Marine Air Ground Task Force, Joint and Coalition Forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Fabian Ortiz)