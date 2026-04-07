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    Kolekole Pass Access Wrap [Image 3 of 4]

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    Kolekole Pass Access Wrap

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2026

    Photo by Robert Haynes 

    U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii

    Vehicles pass through an access control point at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, during a coordinated effort by U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii and inter-agency partners to facilitate an alternate commuter route for West Oahu residents. The temporary routing supported traffic flow following a disruption to Farrington Highway.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2026
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 12:35
    Photo ID: 9605451
    VIRIN: 260406-D-IY114-2534
    Resolution: 1512x2016
    Size: 1.53 MB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Kolekole Pass Access Wrap [Image 4 of 4], by Robert Haynes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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