Vehicles pass through an access control point at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, during a coordinated effort by U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii and inter-agency partners to facilitate an alternate commuter route for West Oahu residents. The temporary routing supported traffic flow following a disruption to Farrington Highway.
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2026 12:35
|Photo ID:
|9605447
|VIRIN:
|260406-D-IY114-5465
|Resolution:
|1512x2016
|Size:
|1.55 MB
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kolekole Pass Access Wrap [Image 4 of 4], by Robert Haynes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.