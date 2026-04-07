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    HSC-23 conducts flight operations with USS John P. Murtha ahead of Artemis II recovery [Image 4 of 6]

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    HSC-23 conducts flight operations with USS John P. Murtha ahead of Artemis II recovery

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.08.2026

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Kristina Johnson 

    Expeditionary Strike Group 3

    U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Alexis Bailey directs Sailors on the flight deck of amphibious transport dock USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) during flight operations with Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23 in the Pacific Ocean, April 8, 2026. John P. Murtha is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations supporting NASA’s Artemis II mission, retrieving the crew and spacecraft following their return to Earth and splashdown in the Pacific Ocean. NASA’s Artemis II mission sent four astronauts on a flight around the moon in the Orion space capsule, marking the first time humans journeyed to deep space in over 50 years. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Green)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2026
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 12:02
    Photo ID: 9605313
    VIRIN: 260408-N-CF859-2058
    Resolution: 6000x3376
    Size: 2.23 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, HSC-23 conducts flight operations with USS John P. Murtha ahead of Artemis II recovery [Image 6 of 6], by LCDR Kristina Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    HSC-23 conducts flight operations with USS John P. Murtha ahead of Artemis II recovery
    HSC-23 conducts flight operations with USS John P. Murtha ahead of Artemis II recovery
    HSC-23 conducts flight operations with USS John P. Murtha ahead of Artemis II recovery
    HSC-23 conducts flight operations with USS John P. Murtha ahead of Artemis II recovery
    HSC-23 conducts flight operations with USS John P. Murtha ahead of Artemis II recovery
    HSC-23 conducts flight operations with USS John P. Murtha ahead of Artemis II recovery

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