Navy Band Southeast's Popular Music Group gave a fun and engaging performance on The Midway Stage being part of the Florida State Fair festivities.
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2026 09:24
|Photo ID:
|9604874
|VIRIN:
|260226-N-CH067-4564
|Resolution:
|2047x1364
|Size:
|421.5 KB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Band Southeast performs at the Florida State Fair - Tampa, FL, by PO2 Frederick Rodriguez Carreras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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