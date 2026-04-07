Date Taken: 02.26.2026 Date Posted: 04.09.2026 09:24 Photo ID: 9604874 VIRIN: 260226-N-CH067-4564 Resolution: 2047x1364 Size: 421.5 KB Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US

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This work, Navy Band Southeast performs at the Florida State Fair - Tampa, FL, by PO2 Frederick Rodriguez Carreras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.