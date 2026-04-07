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    Navy Band Southeast performs at the Florida State Fair - Tampa, FL [Image 4 of 4]

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    Navy Band Southeast performs at the Florida State Fair - Tampa, FL

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Frederick Rodriguez Carreras 

    Navy Band Southeast

    Navy Band Southeast's Popular Music Group gave a fun and engaging performance on The Midway Stage being part of the Florida State Fair festivities.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 09:18
    Photo ID: 9604868
    VIRIN: 260226-N-CH067-7612
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 341.67 KB
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Navy Band Southeast performs at the Florida State Fair - Tampa, FL [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Frederick Rodriguez Carreras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Navy Band Southeast performs at Florida State Fair - Tampa, FL
    Navy Band Southeast performs at the Florida State Fair - Tampa, FL
    Navy Band Southeast performs at the Florida State Fair - Tampa, FL
    Navy Band Southeast performs at the Florida State Fair - Tampa, FL

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