Date Taken: 02.26.2026 Date Posted: 04.09.2026 09:18 Photo ID: 9604864 VIRIN: 260226-N-CH067-2717 Resolution: 1365x2047 Size: 531.75 KB Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US

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This work, Navy Band Southeast performs at the Florida State Fair - Tampa, FL [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Frederick Rodriguez Carreras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.