Navy Band Southeast performs at the Florida State Fair - Tampa, FL

Navy Band Southeast's Popular Music Group gave a fun and engaging performance on The Midway Stage being part of the Florida State Fair festivities.
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2026 09:18
|Photo ID:
|9604864
|VIRIN:
|260226-N-CH067-2717
|Resolution:
|1365x2047
|Size:
|531.75 KB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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