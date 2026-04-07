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    Navy Band Southeast performs at Florida State Fair - Tampa, FL [Image 1 of 4]

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    Navy Band Southeast performs at Florida State Fair - Tampa, FL

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Frederick Rodriguez Carreras 

    Navy Band Southeast

    Navy Band Southeast’s Popular Music Group “Pride” was proud to perform at the NAS Meridian Air Show, celebrating its 65th anniversary, alongside the U.S. Navy Blue Angels as they mark 80 years of excellence.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 09:18
    Photo ID: 9604859
    VIRIN: 260226-N-CH067-1369
    Resolution: 1353x2030
    Size: 413.91 KB
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Navy Band Southeast performs at Florida State Fair - Tampa, FL [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Frederick Rodriguez Carreras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Navy Band Southeast performs at Florida State Fair - Tampa, FL
    Navy Band Southeast performs at the Florida State Fair - Tampa, FL
    Navy Band Southeast performs at the Florida State Fair - Tampa, FL
    Navy Band Southeast performs at the Florida State Fair - Tampa, FL

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    #Tampa
    #NavyBand
    #NavyMusic
    #navybandsoutheast
    #Floridastatefair

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