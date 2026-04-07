Navy Band Southeast’s Popular Music Group “Pride” was proud to perform at the NAS Meridian Air Show, celebrating its 65th anniversary, alongside the U.S. Navy Blue Angels as they mark 80 years of excellence.
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2026 09:18
|Photo ID:
|9604859
|VIRIN:
|260226-N-CH067-1369
|Resolution:
|1353x2030
|Size:
|413.91 KB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Band Southeast performs at Florida State Fair - Tampa, FL [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Frederick Rodriguez Carreras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.