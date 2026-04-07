2026 Lacerda Combatives Competition Team Photos. (U.S. Army Illustration by Patrick A. Albright)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2026 07:57
|Photo ID:
|9604768
|VIRIN:
|260407-O-YH902-4387
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|893.99 KB
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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