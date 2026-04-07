2026 Lacerda Combatives Competition Team Photos

Date Taken: 04.07.2026 Date Posted: 04.09.2026 07:57 Photo ID: 9604768 VIRIN: 260407-O-YH902-4387 Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 893.99 KB Location: FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, US

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