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    2026 Lacerda Combatives Competition Team Photos

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    2026 Lacerda Combatives Competition Team Photos

    FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2026

    Photo by Patrick Albright 

    Fort Benning Public Affairs Office

    2026 Lacerda Combatives Competition Team Photos. (U.S. Army Illustration by Patrick A. Albright)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2026
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 07:57
    Photo ID: 9604768
    VIRIN: 260407-O-YH902-4387
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 893.99 KB
    Location: FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2026 Lacerda Combatives Competition Team Photos, by Patrick Albright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fort Benning
    Patrick Albright
    infantryweek
    2026LCC
    lcc2026

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