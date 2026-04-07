Letter of Appreciation presented to BM1 Keil's daughter, Jordyn

Letter of Appreciation was presented to BM1 Keil's daughter, Jordyn by LTJG Tolin.
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2026 18:58
|Photo ID:
|9604067
|VIRIN:
|260313-N-XE994-3720
|Resolution:
|3120x2080
|Size:
|1.85 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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