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    Letter of Appreciation presented to BM1 Keil's daughter, Jordyn [Image 3 of 6]

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    Letter of Appreciation presented to BM1 Keil's daughter, Jordyn

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2026

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Laura Pierce 

    USS Kingsville LCS-36

    Letter of Appreciation was presented to BM1 Keil's daughter, Jordyn by LTJG Tolin.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2026
    Date Posted: 04.08.2026 18:58
    Photo ID: 9604067
    VIRIN: 260313-N-XE994-3720
    Resolution: 3120x2080
    Size: 1.85 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Letter of Appreciation presented to BM1 Keil's daughter, Jordyn [Image 6 of 6], by CPO Laura Pierce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Letter of Appreciation presented to BM1 Keil's son, Logan
    Letter of Appreciation presented to BM1 Keil's daughter, Amara
    Letter of Appreciation presented to BM1 Keil's daughter, Jordyn
    BM1 Keil re-enlisted by LTJC Tolin
    Group Photo of BM1 Keil and her Family
    BM1 Keil was discharged from the Navy

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