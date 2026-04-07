Date Taken: 03.13.2026 Date Posted: 04.08.2026 18:58 Photo ID: 9604065 VIRIN: 260313-N-XE994-2595 Resolution: 3120x2080 Size: 1.79 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

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This work, Letter of Appreciation presented to BM1 Keil's daughter, Amara [Image 6 of 6], by CPO Laura Pierce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.