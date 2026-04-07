Starting from the left: Sister: Fuarosa, Niece: Talia, Brother: Alex, Daughter Amara, Mother: Fa'aleava, Daughter: Jordyn, Bother: Alejandro, Son: Logan, Brother-In-Lay: LTJG Tolin, Nephew: Isaiah Jr.
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2026 18:58
|Photo ID:
|9604063
|VIRIN:
|260313-N-XE994-8893
|Resolution:
|3120x2080
|Size:
|1.8 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Group Photo of BM1 Keil and her Family [Image 6 of 6], by CPO Laura Pierce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.