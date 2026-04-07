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    BM1 Keil re-enlisted by LTJC Tolin [Image 4 of 6]

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    BM1 Keil re-enlisted by LTJC Tolin

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2026

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Laura Pierce 

    USS Kingsville LCS-36

    LJTG Tolin conducted the re-enlistment for BM1 Keil. LTJG Tolin is her Brother-In-Law and Husband to her Sister Fuarosa.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2026
    Date Posted: 04.08.2026 18:58
    Photo ID: 9604045
    VIRIN: 260313-N-XE994-4178
    Resolution: 3120x2080
    Size: 1.84 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, BM1 Keil re-enlisted by LTJC Tolin [Image 6 of 6], by CPO Laura Pierce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Letter of Appreciation presented to BM1 Keil's son, Logan
    Letter of Appreciation presented to BM1 Keil's daughter, Amara
    Letter of Appreciation presented to BM1 Keil's daughter, Jordyn
    BM1 Keil re-enlisted by LTJC Tolin
    Group Photo of BM1 Keil and her Family
    BM1 Keil was discharged from the Navy

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