Tripler Army Medical Center marks special occasion for 8th Theater Sustainment Command with milestone baby

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U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Yeni A. Conquest, center right, a mortuary affairs non-commissioned officer with 8th Theater Sustainment Command (8th TSC), and U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Blake A. Conquest, center left, an aviation electronics technician with Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 24, pose for a group photo with U.S. Army Col. William F. Bimson (left), Tripler Army Medical Center (TAMC) director, Melissa Jones, second from left, TAMC midwife, Col. John P. Sullivan, second from right, director, G-3, 8th TSC, and Capt. Remington Schmidt, right, an obstetrics and gynecology resident, during a celebration event at TAMC on April 3. The event recognized the Conquests as parents of the eighth baby born to the 8th TSC this year. (Courtesy photo by Maj. Grant Gainsley)