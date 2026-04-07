Tripler Army Medical Center marks special occasion for 8th Theater Sustainment Command with milestone baby

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U.S. Army Col. William F. Bimson, director of Tripler Army Medical Center (TAMC), speaks with U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Yeni A. Conquest, center right, a mortuary affairs non-commissioned officer with 8th Theater Sustainment Command (8th TSC), and U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Blake A. Conquest, center left, an aviation electronics technician with Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 24, during a celebration event at TAMC on April 3. The event recognized the Conquests as parents of the eighth baby born to the 8th TSC this year. (Courtesy photo by Maj. Grant Gainsley)